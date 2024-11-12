RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Nana Patole calls BJP 'dogs' in Akola rally

November 12, 2024  11:20
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has stirred controversy with a purported "dog" jibe against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising its alleged treatment of the OBC community in the Akola district of the State, which is heading to Assembly polls.

Campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, of which Congress is a part of, Patole on Monday, "I want to ask, will the OBC people of Akola district vote for the BJP who are calling you dogs? It is time to make the BJP a dog now; they have become so arrogant."

Patole accused the BJP of disrespecting the OBC community. His remarks are expected to intensify the ongoing political rivalry between the MVA and Mahayuti.

Similar controversies have taken place earlier. Previously Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant reportedly referred to Shaina NC, a leader who defected from the BJP to the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde, as "imported maal." 

Sawant criticized her defection, saying, "Look at her condition. She was in the BJP all her life and now she went to another party. Imported 'maal' doesn't work here; only original 'maal' does." Sawant later apologized for his sexist remark.
