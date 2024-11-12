RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi to attend two-day G20 summit in Brazil from Nov 18

November 12, 2024  22:12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a three-nation visit from November 16-21 during which he will also travel to Brazil to attend the G20 summit, the ministry of external affairs said on Tuesday. 

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Modi is expected to meet several leaders. 

The prime minister will visit Rio De Janeiro from November 18-19 to attend the G20 summit hosted by Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, the MEA said in a statement. 

India is part of the G20 troika along with Brazil and South Africa, and has been actively contributing to the ongoing G20 summit discussions, it said. 

"During the summit, the prime minister will put forward India's position on various issues of global importance and build on the outcomes from the G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration and Voice of the Global South Summits which were hosted by India in the past two years," the MEA said. 

On the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Modi will visit Nigeria from November 16-17. 

This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Nigeria in 17 years, according to the statement. 

"During the visit, the prime minister will hold talks to review the strategic partnership between India and Nigeria and discuss further avenues to enhance the bilateral relationship," the statement said. -- PTI
