Melania may skip traditional meet with Jill Biden

November 12, 2024  11:52
Former US First Lady Melania Trump is not expected to attend the traditional White House meeting with first lady Jill Biden, according to a report by CNN.

This development follows on the heels of Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US Elections.

As per CNN, the sources familiar with Melania Trump's plans cited a prior scheduling conflict for the former first lady related to her newly released memoir. One source said the decision had not been finalized.

Jill Biden extended Melania Trump the customary invitation last week as her husband also invited the president-elect to the Oval Office, a symbolic gesture to show the country and the world that there will be a peaceful transition of power.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden are set to meet on Wednesday, according to the White House.

There was discussion about encouraging Melania Trump to come to Washington for the meeting, as some members of the president-elect's team felt it was important, the report stated.

Aside from 2020, it has been tradition for the current first lady to host the incoming first lady at the White House. In 2016, then-first lady Michelle Obama hosted Melania Trump for tea in the White House's Yellow Oval Room and took her on a tour of the private residence.
