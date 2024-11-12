RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Man held at Delhi airport for smuggling in heroin worth over Rs 29 cr

November 12, 2024  21:16
File image
An Indian man has been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling into the country heroin worth over Rs 29 crore, the customs department said on Tuesday. 

It said the accused was intercepted upon arrival from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur on November 9. 

"During baggage search of the pax, white colour narcotics substance packed in 7 green colour polythene packets, totally net weighing 7.321 kg (without packing material) was recovered from trolley bag of the pax," a statement issued by the customs department said. 

The recovered substance suspected to be heroin is valued at Rs 29.28 crore approximately, the statement said. 

The passenger was arrested and the narcotic seized, it added. -- PTI
