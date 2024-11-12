RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Liquor worth over Rs 29 cr seized from Channapatna in K'taka: EC

November 12, 2024  18:23
image
Nearly three lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 29 crore have been seized from Channapatna assembly segment, which goes to by-polls along with Shiggaon and Sandur in Karnataka, on Wednesday. 

Among the three constituencies, the spotlight is on Channapatna, where Union minister and JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil has crossed swords with Congress heavyweight CP Yogeeshwara in a prestigious battle. 

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, seizures made by the police, excise and other officials from October 16 to November 11 totaled Rs 33.33 crore -- over 300 litres of liquor from Shiggaon, 2926 litres of liquor from Sandur and 2,95,395 litres of liquor worth Rs 29 crore from Channapatna. 

Meanwhile, 8.2 kgs of narcotics/drugs were seized from Shiggaon. 

More than seven lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in about 770 polling stations in Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna, where a total of 45 candidates are in the fray. 

By-polls for Sandur, Shiggaon, and Channapatna are necessitated, as the seats fell vacant following the election of their respective representatives -- E Tukaram of Congress, former CM Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, and H D Kumaraswamy of JD-S -- to Lok Sabha in the May elections. -- PTI
