Kharge hostile to Sanatan Dharma: Ex-Cong leader





Kharge had slammed Adityanath at a poll rally in Nagpur for his 'batenge toh katenge' (if divided, we will be wiped out) slogan, saying these were divisive statements.





A day later at a Jharkhand poll rally, he said, "A true Yogi cannot use language like batenge toh katenge'. This language is used by terrorists. Yogi is head of a mutt, wears saffron robes, but believes in mukh me Ram bagal me chhuri' (A wolf in lamb's clothing).





Kharge said those who truly want a united country should refrain from such statements. Reacting to the Congress president's remarks, Krishnam said on Monday, The name Mallikarjun Kharge suggests he is Hindu, but his actions do not reflect that."





The kind of remarks Kharge has been making indicate a certain hostility towards Sanatan Dharma, he said.





"Those who have animosity towards Sanatan Dharma and saints do not deserve a place in Indian politics. Kharge, a senior leader, should not resort to insulting Hindu saints or Sanatan Dharma or the saffron flag. True Hindus do not disrespect their own religious figures," he said. -- PTI

