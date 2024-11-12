RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Jagan encouraged indecent social media posts on me: YS Sharmila

November 12, 2024  17:59
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila/File image
Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila on Tuesday alleged that YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy encouraged indecent posts against her on social media. 

Alleging that she is a victim of vitriolic attacks on social media, Sharmila claimed that those attacks would have stopped had Reddy called for ending them. 

Addressing a press conference at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada, Sharmila said, "They (social media activists) spoke as they liked, about me, Sunitha (late YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter) and mother (YS Vijayamma). Jagan Mohan Reddy himself told them to make those indecent posts." 

Observing that social media activists have emerged as a satanic army, she called for action and regulation on this virtual medium. 

Though some social media activists have been nabbed, Sharmila said the actual perpetrators behind them should be apprehended and punished stringently. 

Reacting to the state budget of Rs 2.94 lakh crore presented on Monday, the Congress president said it was a deceptive one and alleged that people were cheated after getting their votes. 

Terming the budget as not a people's budget, she said, "People do not have clarity whether this is a budget or a manifesto. They repeated the statements made during the polls. Budget means allocations but this is a budget without an allocation." -- PTI
