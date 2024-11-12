Indian stock indices in red for 4th day





The markets extended the fourth consecutive day of declines driven by concerns over weak earnings and foreign fund outflows. At the end of the trading today, Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 23,883.45, down 257.85 points, and BSE Sensex closed at 78,675.18, declining 820.97 points.





Both benchmarks declined over one per cent. Losses were led by heavyweights like Britannia, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank, with some stocks declining up to 7.3 per cent. On the other hand, Trent, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and HCL Tech bucked the trend, posting gains. -- ANI

