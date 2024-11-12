RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Indian stock indices in red for 4th day

November 12, 2024  16:32
Indian equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, both ended in the red on Tuesday, due to the losses in banking, auto, and financial sector stocks. 

 The markets extended the fourth consecutive day of declines driven by concerns over weak earnings and foreign fund outflows. At the end of the trading today, Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 23,883.45, down 257.85 points, and BSE Sensex closed at 78,675.18, declining 820.97 points. 

Both benchmarks declined over one per cent. Losses were led by heavyweights like Britannia, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Asian Paints, and HDFC Bank, with some stocks declining up to 7.3 per cent. On the other hand, Trent, Sun Pharma, Infosys, and HCL Tech bucked the trend, posting gains. -- ANI
