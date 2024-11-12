RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


India, China to patrol once a week in Demchok, Depsang

November 12, 2024  20:29
File image
Armies of India and China have agreed to carry out one coordinated patrol every week in the Demchok and Depsang areas in eastern Ladakh sector and have already completed one round of patrolling there. 

The two sides had started coordinated patrols in the first week of the month after completing disengagement in both Demchok and Depsang in the last week of October. 

The two sides have agreed to carry out one patrol each by both sides every week in Depsang and Demchok. 

In each area, one patrol would be carried out by Indian troops and one patrol would be done by the Chinese troops, defence sources told ANI

The two sides reached the agreement for disengagement from Depsang and Demchok in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control after multiple rounds of talks at political, diplomatic and military levels. 

Indian and Chinese sides will continue to hold ground commanders-level of engagements at regular intervals in these areas. -- ANI
