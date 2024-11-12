Hindi, Punjabi headlines for King Kohli's arrival in Oz newspaper





Australia papers carried Virat Kohli's arrival as expected but as Bharat Sunderasan puts it: "... is the norm whenever India are in town but never expected to see Hindi and Punjabi appearing in the Adelaide Advertiser. Tells you about the magnitude of the #AusvInd series for Australia & cricket in this country."





The rest of the Indian team will arrive in two batches, with the first one consisting the likes of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Team India are set to practise at the WACA Ground in Perth, ahead of the first Test.

Virat Kohli landed in Australia on Sunday night, 12 days before the start of the first Test in Perth on November 22. Kohli became the first of a large group of Team India players set to arrive in Australia.