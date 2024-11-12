RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Farmers hold Punjab cops captive, attack them

November 12, 2024  09:39
A Punjab police team was attacked on Monday by members of a farmers' union in Raike Kalan village, Bathinda, during the ongoing paddy procurement process.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Harbans Singh Dhaliwal confirmed that an Inspector and a Naib Tehsildar were briefly held captive by the farmers. An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) suffered injuries in the attack and was hospitalised.

DSP Dhaliwal said, "In Raike Kalan village, the farmers' union gheraoed the Inspector and Naib Tehsildar during paddy procurement. When our police party arrived, they requested the release of our officers, but the farmers' union didn't relent."

"When the police party tried to get them released, they (farmers' union) attacked them. One of our officials was injured. Our vehicles were vandalised. Tehsildar and Inspector were freed. We are speaking with the offices if others were injured too. An ASI-rank officer was attacked with the intent to kill. He has sustained injuries. He was attacked with sticks, a kirpan and a machete...We will take action as per law." he added.

This incident comes amid increasing criticism of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over its handling of paddy procurement. 
