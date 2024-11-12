RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Dogs maul toddler to death in Andhra

November 12, 2024  13:04
image
A fourteen-month-old boy succumbed to injuries after he was attacked by a group of stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district, police said. According to the police, the boy was attacked by a group of stray dogs on Monday while playing outside his house in Model colony of the Penuganchiprolu area.

 The boy was rushed to a nearby government hospital in Nandigama but succumbed to his injuries there, they said. Family of the victim boy and the villagers protested at the old cinema hall in Penuganchiprolu area following the boy's death calling for a sustainable solution to the attacks. 

The protestors also demanded justice on the boy's death. Gopal Rao, the boy's father, said that a group of stray dogs attacked his son while he was playing outside the house leading to his death. 

He said that stray dogs were wandering in the village in large numbers. The villagers said that many parents are now worried about the safety of their children and they are afraid to let them out to play. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Death threat to SRK: Assault case filed
LIVE! Death threat to SRK: Assault case filed

Karnataka Bypolls: Sidda's Future On Line
Karnataka Bypolls: Sidda's Future On Line

Beleaguered Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political credibility will be tested by the outcome of the three by-elections.And cries that he must resign will become shriller if the Congress loses them.

Delhi businessmen get 160 extortion calls in 300 days
Delhi businessmen get 160 extortion calls in 300 days

The majority of these calls originate from foreign-based gangsters or their associates, using Voice Over Internet Protocol or international phone numbers, they said.

Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?
Will Pak Pull Out of Champions Trophy?

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has dismissed the possibility of a 'hybrid model', under which India would play at a neutral venue while the rest of the tournament is held in Pakistan.

SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested
SRK death threat case: Raipur lawyer arrested

The lawyer told the police that he lost his phone a week before and had filed a police complaint, the official said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances