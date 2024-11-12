Dogs maul toddler to death in Andhra





The boy was rushed to a nearby government hospital in Nandigama but succumbed to his injuries there, they said. Family of the victim boy and the villagers protested at the old cinema hall in Penuganchiprolu area following the boy's death calling for a sustainable solution to the attacks.





The protestors also demanded justice on the boy's death. Gopal Rao, the boy's father, said that a group of stray dogs attacked his son while he was playing outside the house leading to his death.





He said that stray dogs were wandering in the village in large numbers. The villagers said that many parents are now worried about the safety of their children and they are afraid to let them out to play. -- ANI

