Delhi court acquits Jagadish Tytler, Abhishek Verma in forgery case





Special Judge Kaveri Baweja acquitted the accused, saying the prosecution failed to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Verma, said.





The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed the case on Maken's complaint that a forged letter on his letterhead was written to the then prime minister by Verma seeking easing of business visa norms in 2009.





The CBI in its chargesheet had alleged that the "forgery was done with active connivance" of Tytler with Verma.





The forged letter was given to a China-based telecom firm with the purpose of wrongfully assuring them of visa extension in India, the CBI alleged.





It alleged that Verma had demanded one million dollars from the firm for showing the letter but the money did not exchange hands.





Acting on the complaint of Maken, the CBI had registered a case against Verma under section 469 of the IPC which relates to forgery for the purpose of harming reputation.





The full order is awaited. -- PTI

A Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted Congress leader Jagadish Tytler and controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma in a 2009 case of allegedly forging the letterhead of then minister of state for home Ajay Maken, a defence lawyer said.