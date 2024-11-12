Death threat to SRK: Assault case filed





The accused has been identified as Faizan Khan. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Raipur, Santosh Singh said, "A team of Bandra police from Mumbai reached Pandri police station. They have arrested Faizan Khan in the case of threatening actor Shah Rukh Khan. He was given a notice a few days ago. After the investigation, he was found guilty and arrested."





"The accused is being taken to Mumbai on transit remand. A case of assault is already registered against him," said the SSP.





The suspect is currently being questioned by the police officials. Last week, the Mumbai Police received a call threatening Shah Rukh at the Bandra station. The caller even demanded Rs 50 lakh, following which the police registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur for further investigation. More details regarding the suspect have not been disclosed yet.





The threat to Shah Rukh follows a series of threats issued to fellow friend and Bollywood star Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.





Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore. The police registered a case against an unknown person and started an investigation after Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message. -- ANI

