CPM leader Biman Bose hospitalised with fever





Bose, the chairman of the CPI-M-led Left Front, was admitted to the hospital on Monday night after he returned from a trip to Malda and Uttar Dinajpur in northern West Bengal, he said.





"He has had a high fever for the last three days. He was unwilling to get admitted to the hospital but taking into account his age, we did not want to take any chances and decided to take him to the hospital," the leader said.





A doctor treating him said that a few tests were done and his condition is stable at present.





Bose was the state secretary of the CPI-M, and is at present, a special invitee to the party's central committee. -- PTI

Veteran CPI-M leader Biman Bose was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata with a high fever, a party leader said.