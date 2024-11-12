Closed in 2007, quadruple murder case solved by Ladakh police after 26 yrs; 3 held





Senior Superintendent of Police Shree Raam said Mohd Ali, Haji Anayat Ali of Kargil and their assistants Shero Ali and Nazir Ahmad of Kathua had gone to the higher reaches of Warwan in J&K's Kishtwar district to purchase livestock in August 1998 but did not return to their homes.





He said a case was registered and three nomads -- Mohd Rafeeq, Mohd Fareed of Kathua and Abdul Aziz of Samba -- were apprehended from Jammu on April 25, 1999 for questioning.





However, all of them were released on bail due to a lack of evidence.





And with not much progress in the case, it was closed as untraced in 2007.





Four years later, on September 9, 2011, skeletal remains were found near the Kanital Glacier in the Warwan area and their DNA testing confirmed they belonged to Nazir Ahmad and Shero Ali, the officer said. -- PTI

