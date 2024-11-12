RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Case against RGV for posts on AP CM, family

November 12, 2024  09:26
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has landed in legal trouble for allegedly posting content related to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and daughter-in-law Brahmani on social media.

A police case was filed in Prakasam district following a complaint lodged by TDP Manadal secretary Ramalingam.

According to sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah, the case was registered under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

"An investigation into the allegations has been launched," the sub-inspector informed. 

Ram Gopal Varma allegedly posted controversial content on social media as part of the promotions for his movie 'Vyuham'.The complaint was lodged on Sunday night against him. Ram Gopal is best known for directing films such as 'Rangeela', 'Company' and 'Satya'. -- ANI
