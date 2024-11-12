RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BSE Sensex top losers today

November 12, 2024  19:47
Benchmark BSE Sensex tumbled by nearly 821 points or more than 1 percent and broader Nifty plunged below 23,900 level on Tuesday due to heavy selling in banking, power and auto shares and sluggish global trends. 

The 30-share Sensex tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 percent to settle at 78,675.18 with 25 of its constituents ending lower and five higher. 

During the day, it plunged 948.31 points or 1.19 percent to 78,547.84. 

From the 30-share Sensex pack, NTPC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti and Power Grid were among the major laggards.
