BSE Sensex top losers today





The 30-share Sensex tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 percent to settle at 78,675.18 with 25 of its constituents ending lower and five higher.





During the day, it plunged 948.31 points or 1.19 percent to 78,547.84.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, NTPC, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Maruti and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

