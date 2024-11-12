BJP MLA raises waqf issue at temple event, hooted out

BJP MLA raises waqf issue at temple event, hooted outNovember 12, 2024 00:11
MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal/ANI Photo
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was on Monday forced to leave a venue in Bagalkote he was invited to when he tried to bring up the waqf issue during a temple inauguration.
The MLA representing Vijayapura constituency was invited for the inauguration of Allama Prabhu temple in Terdal in Bagalkote district.
As soon as he raised the Waqf Board issuing eviction notices, outraged people hooted at him and asked him not to raise the matter.
They told him to stick to the topic of temple inauguration and Allama Prabhu.
Muslims in the area are said to have donated Rs 6 lakh for the construction of the temple.
After being hooted, the MLA stopped his speech midway and left the venue. -- PTI