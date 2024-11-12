RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Baba Siddiqui murder: 5 accused sent to police custody

November 12, 2024  08:54
image
Mumbai's Killa Court on Monday sent Shiva Kumar, the main accused and shooter in Baba Siddiqui murder case, along with four other accused, to police custody till November 19. All accused were arrested by a joint team of UP Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch from Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh's (UP) Bahraich on Sunday. 

 NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12. The gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder. 

 Meanwhile, in the backdrop of NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder, the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that another Pune leader was on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which was planning to eliminate the latter and had given the responsibility of carrying out the crime through its shooters. 

 According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang. "The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was planning to kill the Pune leader too and the responsibility of carrying out the crime was given to the shooters involved in Plan B," said the official.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's choice for secretary of state is...
LIVE! Trump's choice for secretary of state is...

Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF
Manipur: 11 ultras killed in attack on police, CRPF

Two Central Reserve Police Force personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division, they said.

You checked my bags, check Modi, Shah bags too: Uddhav
You checked my bags, check Modi, Shah bags too: Uddhav

The former chief minister asked if the election authorities would also inspect the bags of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

Calls by 4 friends help arrest Siddique main shooter
Calls by 4 friends help arrest Siddique main shooter

The Mumbai Crime Branch and the Uttar Pradesh police Special Task Force arrested Gautam along with Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Nanpara area, near the...

FCRA licence of NGOs will be scrapped if...: Govt
FCRA licence of NGOs will be scrapped if...: Govt

FCRA registration will also be cancelled if any NGO is not utilising foreign funding as per the aims and objectives of the NGO or if it has not uploaded the annual returns, the ministry said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances