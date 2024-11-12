RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


35 killed as car rams into crowd in Chinese city

November 12, 2024  17:31
File image
Thirty-five people were killed and 43 others injured when a car rammed into a crowd in China's Zhuhai City on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday. 

Zhuhai is currently hosting China's prestigious airshow. 

While the details of the incident have not yet been released, the state-run Xinhua news agency said that 35 people were killed and 43 others injured after a car rammed into people. 

A 62-year-old driver has been detained, the police said. 

It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack. 

President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in the car-ramming case in Zhuhai City. 

Xi also demanded punishment for the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the Xinhua report said. -- PTI
