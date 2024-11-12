35 killed as car rams into crowd in Chinese city





Zhuhai is currently hosting China's prestigious airshow.





While the details of the incident have not yet been released, the state-run Xinhua news agency said that 35 people were killed and 43 others injured after a car rammed into people.





A 62-year-old driver has been detained, the police said.





It was not immediately clear whether it was an accident or an attack.





President Xi Jinping has urged all-out efforts to treat the people injured in the car-ramming case in Zhuhai City.





Xi also demanded punishment for the perpetrator in accordance with the law, the Xinhua report said. -- PTI

