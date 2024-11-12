RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

10 injured in explosion in UP's Mathura refinery

November 12, 2024  23:25
File image
File image
At least 10 people were injured in a massive explosion that broke out in Indian Oil Corporation's refinery on the Agra-Delhi National Highway here on Tuesday, the police said. 

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion followed by flames shooting up from the refinery in Mathura. 

Flames were visible from several kilometres away as the blaze engulfed the refinery, they said. 

The powerful explosion took place around 8.30 pm while the main plant was being restarted after a month-and-a-half shutdown, sources said. 

Initial reports suggest 10 to 12 workers were injured in the fire, with four individuals in a critical condition, the police said. 

The injured were first taken to the refinery's hospital, where they received immediate treatment. 

However, four individuals in critical condition were transferred to a private hospital in the city. 

While there has been no official statement from the administration of the refinery administration or the district authorities yet, Refinery police station Inspector Sonu Kumar confirmed the incident. The explosion was heard between 8.30 pm and 9.00 pm, injuring several workers near the main plant, he said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10 injured in explosion in UP's Mathura refinery
LIVE! 10 injured in explosion in UP's Mathura refinery

Manipur hills shut down, Kukis seek probe into killings
Manipur hills shut down, Kukis seek probe into killings

The Kuki-Zo Council called for a 13-hour shutdown in Manipur's hill areas on Tuesday, demanding an investigation into the death of 11 people in a clash with security forces in Jiribam. The shutdown, which began at 5 am, saw schools,...

India, China to patrol once a week in Demchok, Depsang
India, China to patrol once a week in Demchok, Depsang

The two sides had started coordinated patrols in the first week of the month after completing disengagement in both Demchok and Depsang in the last week of October.

Songwriter tries to extort Rs 5 cr from Salman; held
Songwriter tries to extort Rs 5 cr from Salman; held

Mumbai Police arrested a budding songwriter for allegedly sending threat messages to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and demanding Rs 5 crore from him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Sohail Pasha, held from Raichur in Karnataka,...

4.5L weddings in 3 weeks to bring traffic chaos in Delhi
4.5L weddings in 3 weeks to bring traffic chaos in Delhi

The wedding season in Delhi has kicked off, with an estimated 4.5 lakh weddings expected over the next three weeks. Delhi Police are preparing for heavy traffic congestion and have deployed additional personnel to manage the situation....

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances