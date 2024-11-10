RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rajasthan: Order to paint college walls orange sparks row

November 10, 2024  22:15
Image only for representation
The Rajasthan College Education Commissionerate has directed 20 government colleges to get the front facade of their buildings and entry halls painted orange under the Kayakalp scheme.

According to the Commissionerate, the move is to ensure a positive environment in the education institutes.

The Kayakalp scheme is a national initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control in public healthcare facilities in India.

The opposition Congress slammed the move as an attempt to politicise educational institutions.

Joint Director (Planning), College Education Vijendra Kumar Sharma issued the order last month regarding the paint of front facade and entry halls of colleges under the scheme.

In the first phase, a total of 20 colleges, two colleges in each division level, have to be painted, the order said.

"The colleges are the main centres of higher education. The educational environment and scenario of the college should be such for the students that they feel positive as soon as they enter the college," the order stated.

A good message about higher education should be sent to the society and therefore, the colleges have to be rejuvenated to create a positive, clean, healthy and educational environment in the colleges.

The joint director further said in the order that in the first phase of the scheme, two government colleges of each division have been included and the front facade and entrance hall of the 20 colleges' buildings should be phase painted with "Asian Paints White Gold 8292 and Asian Paints Orange Crown 7974".

Targeting the BJP government over the matter, PCC general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said that it was an attempt to  politicise  education in colleges.

"The BJP government has failed to deliver on promises made to people. The government has nothing to highlight as its achievements and in order to divert attention; it is resorting to such moves," he said.   -- PTI
2nd T20I Updates: Chakravarthy strikes, SA two down
Scrap dealer who shot Baba Siddique dead held in UP
In a breakthrough, Mumbai Police and Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday arrested wanted shooter Shivkumar in Nationalist Congress Party politician Baba Siddique murder case from the northern state along with four others, an...

LIVE! Raj: Order to paint college walls orange sparks row
Tension in Karnataka village after Dalits enter temple
The upper caste people, mostly Vokkaligas, allegedly took away the 'Utsava Murthy', the metallic festival idol of the deity for performing rituals outside the temple in Hanakere village.

J-K: Army officer killed, 3 hurt in Kishtwar encounter
Four Army personnel were injured on Sunday in a gunfight with terrorists holed up in a remote forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said, amid an intensified hunt following the recent killing of two Village...

