Police gun down gangster in encounter in Chhattisgarh





He was absconding for four months after shooting two people in the city's Rail Globe Chowk, the police said.





Josh was being trailed by the police after his criminal stint a few months ago and was killed in a quick operation carried out by the police.





This comes after the police received information that the absconding accused was in Bhilai.





The police crime branch team reached near Jayanti Stadium while trailing Josh who was seen riding a motorcycle with one of his associates.





The accused opened fire after spotting the police after which Crime Branch deputy superintendent of police Hem Prakash Nayak retaliated, officials said, adding that the accused was injured in the leg and chest during the operation.





Durg SP Jitendra Shukla said that Josh had opened fire at two people four months ago in Sector 10's Globe Chowk after which he was absconding. -- ANI









