Lawrence Bishnoi my idol: Man who threatened Salman

November 08, 2024  12:50
The accused arrested for allegedly giving threat message and demanding Rs 5 crore ransom from Bollywood actor Salman Khan while allegedly claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang said that he has no regrets about going to jail for the Bishnoi community. 

 According to Mumbai police, Bhika Ram Bishnoi who was arrested from Karnataka in the case claimed that he has no regrets and that he is going to jail for the Bishnoi community. Upon being interrogated by Worli police, the accused said that Lawrence Bishnoi is his idol and revealed that the Rs 5 crore rupees he had demanded from Salman Khan was to build a temple for the Bishnoi community. 

 The investigation by Worli police has also revealed that the accused used to watch Lawrence Bishnoi's videos regularly and was proud of what the gangster was doing for the Bishnoi community from inside the jail. The accused said in the interrogation that Salman Khan never apologized for whatever he did, whether it was the hit-and-run case or the hunting the black buck case. 

 The accused stated that whatever Lawrence Bishnoi is doing is right and that he has no regrets about going to jail, since he is going to jail for the Bishnoi community. The 32-year-old man from Rajasthan was apprehended in Karnataka and handed over to Maharashtra Police on Wednesday, officials said. -- ANI
