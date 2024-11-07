Just Rishi Sunak, Akshata on coffee date in B'luru





And so it happened that Rishi Sunak, the former British Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murty were spotted enjoying a coffee date at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru.





Pictures of the former power couple of the UK showed them looking relaxed as they settled at their table for their coffee.





Sunak, always with a penchant for formals, wore a white shirt and black trousers, while Akshata Murty donned a pastel kurta.





@wondering_woman observed, "Spotted rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata murthy right across from my table at third wave. It really does pay off going to Third wave guys."





Rishi Sunak served as the UK's Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024.

No, incognito doesn't exist. Especially for former prime ministers.