RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Just Rishi Sunak, Akshata on coffee date in B'luru

November 07, 2024  13:19
Pic: @vinaykoppad
Pic: @vinaykoppad
No, incognito doesn't exist. Especially for former prime ministers.

And so it happened that Rishi Sunak, the former British Prime Minister and his wife Akshata Murty were spotted enjoying a coffee date at Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru. 

Pictures of the former power couple of the UK showed them looking relaxed as they settled at their table for their coffee. 

Sunak, always with a penchant for formals, wore a white shirt and black trousers, while Akshata Murty donned a pastel kurta. 

@wondering_woman observed, "Spotted rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata murthy right across from my table at third wave. It really does pay off going to Third wave guys."

Rishi Sunak served as the UK's Prime Minister from 2022 to 2024. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shah Rukh Khan gets threat, cops file case
LIVE! Shah Rukh Khan gets threat, cops file case

'Trump Is More Unpredictable'
'Trump Is More Unpredictable'

'The policies announced by his administration are implemented faster.'

What Modi told Trump in first phone call after victory
What Modi told Trump in first phone call after victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President-elect Donald Trump have 'reaffirmed their commitment' to working together to further strengthen bilateral ties across a range of sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...

'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'
'Ladakh Made The World Wary Of China'

'While my generation carries with it the memory of the Chinese perfidy of 1962, this generation will carry the memory of Chinese perfidy in Galwan.'

Ajit Pawar slams BJP leader for remarks on uncle
Ajit Pawar slams BJP leader for remarks on uncle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has condemned adverse remarks made against his uncle and Nationalist Congress Party-Saradchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar by ruling Mahayuti legislator Sadabhau Khot, and said such comments...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances