Zelenskyy says he appreciates Trump for...





"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," said Zelenskyy on X.





Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is interested "in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.





"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership,' said Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he appreciates Trump's commitment to "peace through strength" as the Republican presidential nominee closes in on the electoral votes needed to win the White House.