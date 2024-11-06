RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Zelenskyy says he appreciates Trump for...

November 06, 2024  14:35
A throwback image of Trump and Zelenskyy from 2019
A throwback image of Trump and Zelenskyy from 2019
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he appreciates Trump's commitment to "peace through strength" as the Republican presidential nominee closes in on the electoral votes needed to win the White House.

"I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine," said Zelenskyy on X. 

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is interested "in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.

"We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership,' said Zelenskyy.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kharge sends 'democratic values' message to Trump
LIVE! Kharge sends 'democratic values' message to Trump

Trump set to make historic comeback as US President
Trump set to make historic comeback as US President

Former United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday is cruising towards winning the race for the White House in one of the greatest political comebacks in American history by almost defeating his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in an...

'Let that sink in': Musk posts 'White House' picture
'Let that sink in': Musk posts 'White House' picture

In a post on the microblogging platform X, Elon Musk shared his photograph along with former US President Donald Trump.

'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'
'Trump's Going To Be Very Good For India'

'He is the only president, the only American politician, who had the guts to stand with Hindus.'

Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on 'historic' win
Modi congratulates 'friend' Trump on 'historic' win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated 'friend' Donald Trump on his 'historic' presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-United States...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances