Pickup vehicle falls into sea in bid to get on board Ro-Ro ferry service in Maha

November 06, 2024  21:18
Representational image
A pickup vehicle fell into the Arabian Sea at the Murud coast in Maharashtra's Raigad district while trying to get on board a Ro-Ro ferry service, police said on Wednesday. 

There was no casualty in the incident, an official said. 

"The incident occurred this morning when a pickup vehicle was scheduled to go to Dighi (also in Raigad) from the Murud coast in a Ro-Ro (roll on/roll off) ferry service," he said. 

The driver, who hurriedly tried to take his vehicle into the ferry boat in a hurry by reverse driving, fell into the sea after hitting the safety wall of the coast line, he said. 

Both - the driver and his associate - fell into the water, but were rescued by some local residents present at the spot, he said. 

The vehicle was stuck in the water due to the high tide, he said. -- PTI
