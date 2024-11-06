RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


People from Kamala's village disappointed

November 06, 2024  15:36
A pond in Kamala Harris' village
As the projections for the US Presidential elections indicate a win for Republican candidate Donald Trump, the people of Kamala Harris' ancestral Thulasendrapuram village in Tamil Nadu expressed their disappointment since they had planned to celebrate the Democrat's victory by bursting crackers and organising a special victory prayer at the local temple.

 Trump is set to become the 47th US President. Harris' supporter, Joy, who came to stay in the Thulasendrapuram village from Chicago earlier expressed confidence about the Democrat candidate winning the US elections. 

 "If Donald Trump wins, I hope he is given the wisdom to lead us with unity. My hope is that he changes his ways and becomes the one who unites and not a divider. My expectations are different though. I think our country will be in chaos for the next four years," Joy from Chicago said.

 "Just now I watched the result of the US elections. It is a little disappointing for us. Anyway, I hope that Donald Trump will change (his ways) and will not govern like he did earlier. Last time when Kamala won as the Vice Presidential candidate, we celebrated. This time we had planned to celebrate more. But we have to accept the mandate," a resident of the village said.

Pic: Sriram Selvaraj
