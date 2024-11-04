Hindu temple attacked in Canada, Trudeau reacts

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau strongly condemned the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton by Khalistani extremists.





Emphasising the importance of religious freedom, Trudeau asserted that every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.





Sharing a post on X, Trudeau wrote, "The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely.





"Thank you to the Peel Regional Police for swiftly responding to protect the community and investigate this incident," the post added.





Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya also condemned the violence and said that a "red line has been crossed" by Khalistani extremists, highlighting the rise of brazen violent extremism in Canada.





Arya shared a video of the attack on X and wrote, "A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today. The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada."





He added, "I begin to feel that there is a small grain of truth in the reports that in addition to Canadian political apparatus, Khalistanis have effectively infiltrated into our law enforcement agencies."





The Canadian Member of Parliament further expressed concerns that Khalistani extremists are taking advantage of Canada's freedom of expression laws, and are receiving a "free pass."





"No wonder that under the 'freedom of expression' Khalistani extremists are getting a free pass in Canada. As I have been saying for long, Hindu-Canadians, for the security and safety of our community, need to step up and assert their rights and hold politicians accountable," Arya wrote.