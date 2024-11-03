UP Cong leader booked over objectionable video, party sacks him





The case has been registered at the Baraut police station.





After the video became public, the Congress removed Chaudhary from the post.





SHO of Baraut police station Manoj Chahal on Sunday told PTI that based on the complaint of a 19-year-old woman's mother, a case has been registered against Yunus Chaudhary under sections 75(1) (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) of the BNS and the incident is being investigated.





The SHO said, "The viral video on social media is also being investigated. Action will be taken after the investigation."





Chaudhary is seen indulging in obscene acts with the woman in the purported video.





Meanwhile, UP Congress spokesman Abhimanyu Tyagi said that a letter has been issued by the party's state unit president Ajay Rai to remove Chaudhary from his post. -- PTI

