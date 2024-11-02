RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Rs 100cr: Prashant Kishor reveals his election fees

November 02, 2024  11:57
Jan Suraj leader Prashant Kishor has reportedly revealed that he charges over Rs 100 crore as a fee for advising any political party or leader as an election strategist.

Prashant Kishor made this disclosure on October 31 while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar bypolls.

Ten governments in different states are running on my strategies. Do you think I won't have enough money to set up tents and canopies for my campaign? Do you think I am that weak? In Bihar, no one has heard of fees like mine. If I advise someone in just one election, my fee is Rs 100 crore or even more. For the next two years, I can continue to fund my campaign with just one such election advice," Kishor said in a video which has gone viral on the social media. 

The Jan Suraj has fielded candidates for the upcoming by-elections on four assembly seats in Bihar's Belaganj, Imamganj, Ramgarh, and Tarari.

The by-elections are scheduled for November 13, with results to be declared on November 23. 

