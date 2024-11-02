Cong promised khata khat, we delivered pata pat: Shinde

Reacting to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's remark about not making fake promises, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde retaliated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'khata khat' remarks and said that not even a single rupee was given to the people by 'khata khat, khata khat' and his government puts the money in people's accounts, 'pat pata, pat.'





Shinde said that Congress do not have the intention to give, they have only learned to take from the people.





"He (Kharge) is correct because they do not have the intention to give. They don't know how to give, they know how to take. If PM Modi sends one rupee then the entire rupee goes into the DBT (Direct Bank Transfer). They have not learnt to give" CM Shinde said.





Citing the example of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, Shinde said that the Congress party's promises to these states remained unfulfilled.





"All of this was unexpected for the Opposition, they think we're just puppets. They did not know that we would run such a big scheme and take development forward. The industry is also trusting us. Our government works for the people and the previous government used to work for itself, to build its property, for its own benefit... Some of their leaders used to say, khata khat, khata khat, not even a single rupee was given. Our government put the money in people's accounts, pat pata, pat," he added.





Earlier, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge meted out advice to the Congress units headed for polls cautioning them to announce guarantees on the basis of their budget.