3 critically injured in firecracker explosion in Puri

November 01, 2024  09:51
Three persons were critically injured as a heap of firecrackers caught fire and exploded in the seaside town of Puri in Odisha on Thursday, the police said. 

The incident happened at Batagaon in the evening when one Sanjay Jena had gone to buy firecrackers at the shop of one Bula Rout. 

One firecracker that Jena lit accidentally fell on other firecrackers, following which the explosion took place. 

Apart from Sanjay and Bula, a woman identified as Lipa Routh, who was standing near them, also sustained serious burn injuries, the police said. 

They were initially taken to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital and later sent to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment. 

The condition of the three injured persons was critical, officials said. -- PTI
