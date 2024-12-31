Is this Arvind Kejriwal's gold plated commode?





The BJP leader says, "This is a gold-plated toilet. The Chief Minister had installed 12 such toilets in his house. Toilets worth Rs 1.44 crore were installed in the 'Sheeshmahal' worth Rs 56 crores. We are telling people that they take your votes by giving you 'revdis' and then they do this. We have seen the condition of the toilets here. We are saying that when our government comes, we will build good toilets and bathrooms. Delhi is being looted in the name of 'revdis'."





Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday targeted Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged plans of carrying out a Rs 200 crore renovation of chief ministers official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

Addressing the press conference on Saturday, Gupta challenged Kejriwal to address the public and reveal the dark truth of the residence, which it has dubbed as Sheesh Mahal.

BJP leader RP Singh exhibits some commodes allegedly brought from former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official house. Delhi CM Atishi is occupying another house.