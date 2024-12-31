RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Is this Arvind Kejriwal's gold plated commode?

December 31, 2024  13:12
image
BJP leader RP Singh exhibits some commodes allegedly brought from former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official house. Delhi CM Atishi is occupying another house.

The BJP leader says, "This is a gold-plated toilet. The Chief Minister had installed 12 such toilets in his house. Toilets worth Rs 1.44 crore were installed in the 'Sheeshmahal' worth Rs 56 crores. We are telling people that they take your votes by giving you 'revdis' and then they do this. We have seen the condition of the toilets here. We are saying that when our government comes, we will build good toilets and bathrooms. Delhi is being looted in the name of 'revdis'."

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Saturday targeted Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged plans of carrying out a Rs 200 crore renovation of chief ministers official residence at 6, Flag Staff Road.

Addressing the press conference on Saturday, Gupta challenged Kejriwal to address the public and reveal the dark truth of the residence, which it has dubbed as Sheesh Mahal.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is this Arvind Kejriwal's gold plated commode?
LIVE! Is this Arvind Kejriwal's gold plated commode?

Retirement In Rohit's Body Language?
Retirement In Rohit's Body Language?

'I saw him quite emotional on the field yesterday.''That's unusual for us to see Rohit like that.'

Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder
Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder

India has announced its support in exploring legal options for Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala facing a death sentence in Yemen for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the...

Pune pub sends condoms in party invite, faces backlash
Pune pub sends condoms in party invite, faces backlash

The whole incident came to light after one of the guests took photos of this gift packet and posted it on Facebook which resulted in public outrage, the police inspector added.

Kuki-Meitei divide deepens as chaos reigns in Manipur
Kuki-Meitei divide deepens as chaos reigns in Manipur

Manipur experienced a year of intense turmoil in 2024, marked by escalating violence, displacement, and deepening divisions between the Meitei community in the valley and the Kuki tribes in the hills. The conflict, rooted in historical...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances