RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Experts push for duty cuts on cancer care

December 31, 2024  10:49
Nirmala Sitharaman at the pre-Budget meet
Nirmala Sitharaman at the pre-Budget meet
Health and education experts urged Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address issues related to cancer care equipment, health and education spending, and increase focus on teachers' training under the National Education Policy 2020.   

"A reduction in the customs duty of radiation machines, such as linear accelerators, is important, as these are imported as standard machines, that are currently not available in the country. This will help in providing cancer care to many," said Dr Kailash Sharma, director of the Mumbai-based Tata Memorial Centre. 

This comes after several Indian medical device manufacturers have raised concerns over the import of pre-owned and second-hand high-end and high-value medical equipment. 

"Among other subjects that were discussed was regarding the expansion of cancer care to far-off regional areas," said Abhijat Sheth, president of National Board of Examinations. 

He denied any discussions taking place regarding medical education.  Experts from the education sector asked the government to effectively expedite the implementation of the NEP 2020. 

"There was a discussion on various aspects of implementation such as vocational education and teacher training, especially training teachers in the Anganwadis," said Raj Nehru, vice-chancellor, Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Haryana. Apart from the discussion on furthering school education, experts discussed on how to leverage technology, AI and digital education in India. 

"This included usage of tech-driven solutions to increase the gross enrollment ratio, and a need to raise the allocation for education," he said. 

-- Sanket Koul/Business Standard
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Outrage after Pune pub sends condoms in party invite
LIVE! Outrage after Pune pub sends condoms in party invite

Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder
Kerala nurse sentenced to death in Yemen for murder

India has announced its support in exploring legal options for Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse from Kerala facing a death sentence in Yemen for allegedly murdering a Yemeni citizen. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the...

2024: The Year Of Shift In Politics
2024: The Year Of Shift In Politics

Much drama is likely to continue in the coming year, within the Sangh Parivar as well as involving the Opposition parties and, of course the BJP's allies, predicts Modi biographer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

Man dies after SUV with 'BJP sticker' hits, drags bike
Man dies after SUV with 'BJP sticker' hits, drags bike

In the video, the SUV is seen dragging the motorcycle under it, causing sparks on the road. A BJP sticker reading 'gram pradhan' is pasted on the rear windshield of the speeding SUV.

SEE: India's first glass bridge over sea
SEE: India's first glass bridge over sea

The glass bridge offers tourists an enchanting view of the monuments of the two savants and the sea around.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances