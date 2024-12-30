RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


This legit investment gives you 27% returns!

December 30, 2024  14:01
The gold market remained upbeat throughout the year 2024, accumulating handsome gains for the yellow metal investors, and it is expected that the precious metal will shine going into the New Year. Gold logged about 27 per cent returns in 2024, publicly available data showed. 

MUFG Bank, Japan's largest bank and one of the world's largest, in a report, asserted that the bull run in gold will continue through 2025. It attributed two key reasons -- hedging against geopolitical risks and central bank demand in emerging markets. 

"Gold's unshakable bull market remains our most constructive conviction for the second consecutive year, reinforced by a combination of "fear" (geopolitical hedge of first resort) and "wealth" (EM central bank demand) dimensions," the MUFG Bank report titled 'Commodities 2025 outlook: Stay selective, hedge Trump-induced tail risks' read. -- ANI
