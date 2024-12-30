Cong MLA's condition showing signs of improvement: Kerala minister





In a medical bulletin issued on Monday morning, the private hospital treating her said that while her vital signs remain stable, she needs to stay on the ventilator for several days due to severe lung injuries.





The organisers have been booked by the police for alleged safety lapses over the conduct of the event.





Rajeeve, who visited the hospital, also assured that a detailed investigation would be conducted into the alleged negligence on the part of the organisers of the event.





Cultural affairs minister Saji Cheriyan, who was present on the dais along with Thomas when the mishap occurred, said there was a lapse in ensuring adequate safety during the programme.





The stage should have been erected in a place having a strong base and a barricade should have been there (at the edge), he told reporters in Kochi.





"There is no doubt that it was handled carelessly. Adequate safety should have been ensured when a stage was erected at such a height where VIPs were scheduled to sit," the minister said.





While replying to a question, Cheriyan said he and others on the stage didn't know that the accident and the injuries sustained by the MLA were that serious.





"Only a few persons, who were on that side of the stadium, saw the mishap," he said and added lot of people were present in the stadium and the programme was scheduled for just eight minutes. -- PTI

The health condition of Thrikkakara Congress MLA Uma Thomas, who suffered severe head and spinal injuries from a fall earlier, was showing signs of improvement, Kerala minister P Rajeeve said on Monday.