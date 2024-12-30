BJP to AAP: Remembering Ram ahead of polls, eh?





Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana' under which he stated that the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month.





Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Delhi BJP chief said that the AAP knows they are going to lose Delhi elections that's why they are remembering 'Lord Ram.'





"Arvind Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader who is making daily populist announcements to stay in power. They (Delhi government) have to reply in court, why they didn't pay for Priests and Granthis like Maulavis - to get rid of that, they have announced this scheme (Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana)... When you (AAP) see that you are losing ground, 'tumhe Ram naam yaad aa raha hai'," Sachdeva said.

