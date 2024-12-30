RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP to AAP: Remembering Ram ahead of polls, eh?

December 30, 2024  17:44
image
Delhi BJP president Virendraa Sachdeva attacked the Aam Aadmi Party government after they announced 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana' and said that Arvind Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader who is making "populist announcements to stay in power." 

Ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal announced 'Pujari, Granthi Samman Yojana' under which he stated that the priests of temples and the 'granthis' of the Gurudwara will receive an honorarium of about Rs 18,000 per month.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Delhi BJP chief said that the AAP knows they are going to lose Delhi elections that's why they are remembering 'Lord Ram.' 

"Arvind Kejriwal is now a defeated and desperate leader who is making daily populist announcements to stay in power. They (Delhi government) have to reply in court, why they didn't pay for Priests and Granthis like Maulavis - to get rid of that, they have announced this scheme (Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana)... When you (AAP) see that you are losing ground, 'tumhe Ram naam yaad aa raha hai'," Sachdeva said.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP to AAP: Remembering Ram ahead of polls, eh?
LIVE! BJP to AAP: Remembering Ram ahead of polls, eh?

'Why Have Technology At All?'
'Why Have Technology At All?'

'The defection can be an optical illusion.'

Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket
Bumrah, New King Of Indian Cricket

'King Bumrah has taken the mantle now. Kohli looks dejected, and this was a crucial knock for him. He has come up short yet again.'

'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'
'Kohli Will Play For 3, 4 Years. Rohit?'

'It's not really up to Rohit Sharma.''The chairman of selectors has the power to do what's best for Indian cricket, so it's not so much about Rohit himself deciding what should be the future.'

Can't ignore speeches to brainwash youth, says HC
Can't ignore speeches to brainwash youth, says HC

The appellant argued though he was held guilty of indulging in preparatory acts for the commission of a terrorist act and recruiting persons for terrorist act, there was no evidence to show he committed such acts.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances