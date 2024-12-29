Punjab police foil targeted killings plot, arrest five members of two gangs





Four weapons were also recovered from them.





"In a major breakthrough, the Tarn Taran police arrested 5 associates of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Bath gangs, seizing 4 weapons, including a Glock 9mm pistol, Punjab's director general of police, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on X.





He said the preliminary investigation reveals the accused had planned targeted killings.





"Important information has been uncovered about the shooter involved in a recent targeted murder by the gang in the Tarn Taran area. This marks a major breakthrough in identifying their network," said the DGP, adding that further investigations are ongoing to trace their backward and forward linkages. -- PTI

