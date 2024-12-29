RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Priyank Kharge aide booked over plot to kill BJP MLA

December 29, 2024  16:39
BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu/Image courtesy Facebook
A case has been registered against the close aide of Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge, Raju Kapanur and five others in connection with hatching a conspiracy to kill Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu and other leaders, the police said on Sunday. 

The case was registered based on a suicide note by a civil contractor, Sachin Panchal, who had mentioned that the Congress leaders had connived to kill Mattimadu, Siddalinga Swami of Andola Math, BJP leaders Manikanth Rathod and Chandu Patil. 

Panchal, a contractor from Bidar, allegedly ended his life by lying down in front of an approaching train on Thursday. In his suicide note, he had accused Kapanur and his aides of making death threats. 

Meanwhile, the Bidar district-in charge minister, Eshwar Khandre, who holds the forest portfolio, visited Panchal's residence in Bhalki Taluk. 

As soon as the officials visited the house, the angry family members shouted at them to go away as they held them responsible for Sachin's death. -- PTI
