8 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants deported: Delhi police





Those deported are Jahangir, his wife and their six children, hailing from Kekerhat village in Madaripur district of Bangladesh, he said.





According to the police, Jahangir admitted to entering India through unofficial routes and subsequently, bringing his family over.





They had destroyed their Bangladeshi identification documents and were living in Delhi while concealing their original identities.





"A team from the Vasant Kunj South police station was tasked to identify illegal immigrants. As part of the intensified efforts to address concerns about unauthorised migrants, police conducted door-to-door verifications of 400 families in Rangpuri," deputy commissioner of police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.





He added that verification forms were sent to the addresses of suspected individuals in West Bengal and a special team was dispatched to manually verify their documents.





During the verification drive, the team identified Jahangir and his family, who confessed to their Bangladeshi origins during questioning, the DCP said, adding that the deportation process was carried out in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office. -- PTI

