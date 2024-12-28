RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Train services suspended on Banihal-Baramulla section in J-K due to snowfall

December 28, 2024  08:46
File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section were suspended on Saturday due to heavy snow accumulation on the track, railway officials said. 

Efforts to clear the track are underway. 

Due to heavy snow accumulation on the track and continuous snowfall, train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section will remain suspended up to 1 pm on Saturday, the officials said. 

A WDM locomotive along with a snow cutter will be run on the track before the movement of trains resumes, they said. -- PTI
