Train services suspended on Banihal-Baramulla section in J-K due to snowfall

Due to heavy snow accumulation on the track and continuous snowfall, train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section will remain suspended up to 1 pm on Saturday, the officials said.





A WDM locomotive along with a snow cutter will be run on the track before the movement of trains resumes, they said. -- PTI

Train services on the Banihal-Baramulla section were suspended on Saturday due to heavy snow accumulation on the track, railway officials said.