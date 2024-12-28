RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Female tourist killed as boulder hits bus on J-K highway in Ramban

December 28, 2024  08:39
A female tourist was killed after a boulder rolled down a hilltop and struck a mini bus on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday. 

The incident occurred in the landslide-prone Mehar area, where a rock hit the window of the mini bus, causing severe head injuries to the woman seated inside on Friday night, they said. 

The injured woman was rushed to the district hospital in Ramban, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, they added. 

The mini bus was en route to Ramban from Jammu at the time of the incident. 

The police identified the deceased as Ruby Agarwal, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. -- PTI
