ED summons BRS leader KTR in money laundering case on Jan 7





The federal agency filed an enforcement case information report (ECIR) or FIR last week in the case under various sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, taking cognisance of a Telangana Police Anti-corruption Bureau complaint.





Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and son of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Rama Rao has been asked to depose for recording of his statement on January 7, the sources said.





Senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and retired bureaucrat and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority chief engineer BLN Reddy have been summoned on January 2 and January 3, respectively, they added.





The probe against 48-year-old Rama Rao, popular as KTR, pertains to alleged payments of about Rs 55 crore, some of it in foreign currency without approvals, to conduct a Formula-E race in Hyderabad during the previous BRS regime in February 2023. -- PTI

