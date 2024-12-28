RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Delhi traffic police issues traffic advisory ahead of Manmohan Singh's funeral

December 28, 2024  09:22
Delhi traffic police issued an advisory outlining restrictions and diversions on major routes in the capital ahead of the state funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, scheduled at the Nigambodh Ghat at 11:45 am on Saturday. 

Keeping in mind the number of foreign dignitaries, VIPs/VVIPs and general public likely to visit the cremation ground, traffic has been diverted from Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Rajghat Red Light, Signature Bridge and Yudhister Setu, the advisory said. 

Traffic restrictions/diversions may be imposed on Ring Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Boulevard Road, SPM Marg, Lothian Road, Netaji Subhash Marg and their surrounding roads/stretches from 7 am till 3 pm, it said. 

"People are advised to avoid these roads/stretches and the area from where the procession will be taken out. Avoid roadside parking as it causes hindrance to normal traffic flow. In case any unusual/unidentified object or person is noticed in suspicious circumstances, police should be informed," the advisory said. 

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences due to age-related medical complications. He was 92. -- PTI
The Indian government has announced it will allocate space for a memorial to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, following a request from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. The announcement comes after the Congress party criticized...

He won two terms in office, which was a stunning feat for a leader who used his silence as the most vocal weapon to change the economy and the lives of a billion people, asserts Tarun Vijay, former BJP MP and former Chief Editor,...

'During his stint as prime minister, he got 270 million people out of poverty.''This, according to the World Bank, is the fastest compression of poverty anywhere in the world.'Arvind Mayaram, the former finance secretary, recalls his...

