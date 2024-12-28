RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Cong leaders pay last respects to Manmohan Singh

December 28, 2024  10:13
The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the AICC headquarters on Saturday where top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi paid their last respects to him. 

Singh's mortal remains were brought to the Congress headquarters from his 3, Motilal Nehru residence in a flower-bedecked vehicle amid tight security. 

The procession reached the AICC office a little before 9 am. 

Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters and other relatives were also present. 

Kaur also paid her last respects by laying a wreath. 

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and several ex-Union ministers were among those who paid tributes to the former PM. 

Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu were also there. 

Singh's mortal remains will be kept at the Congress headquarters for an hour before his final journey. 

His last rites will be conducted at Nigambodh Ghat with full state honours. -- PTI
