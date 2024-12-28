RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Bhutan King, Mauritius foreign minister pay last respects to Dr Singh

December 28, 2024  12:37
image
King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful paid tributes to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Saturday.

Wangchuck laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Singh during his funeral at Nigam Bodh Ghat.

India's relations with several key countries, including Bhutan and Mauritius, saw significant upswing during Dr Singh's prime ministership.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers also paid their last respects to Dr Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Daughter lights funeral pyre, Dr Singh cremated
LIVE! Daughter lights funeral pyre, Dr Singh cremated

PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred
PIX: Reddy leads India's fightback with gritty hundred

Images from Day 3 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at the MCG on Saturday.

Dr Singh, Devoted Husband And Father
Dr Singh, Devoted Husband And Father

Nitin Desai, who has known Dr Singh from 1971, extends his 'deepest condolences to his wife Gurcharan Kaur and to his three talented daughters Upinder, the historian; Daman, the writer; and Amrit, the human rights activist.'

RSS Ideologue: 'A Great Soul Of India'
RSS Ideologue: 'A Great Soul Of India'

He won two terms in office, which was a stunning feat for a leader who used his silence as the most vocal weapon to change the economy and the lives of a billion people, asserts Tarun Vijay, former BJP MP and former Chief Editor,...

Dallewal's fast-to-death: SC gives ultimatum to Punjab
Dallewal's fast-to-death: SC gives ultimatum to Punjab

The Supreme Court on Saturday gave the Punjab government time till December 31 to persuade farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month, to shift to hospital.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances