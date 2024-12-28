Bhutan King, Mauritius foreign minister pay last respects to Dr Singh

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful paid tributes to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Saturday.





Wangchuck laid a wreath on the mortal remains of Singh during his funeral at Nigam Bodh Ghat.





India's relations with several key countries, including Bhutan and Mauritius, saw significant upswing during Dr Singh's prime ministership.





President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union ministers also paid their last respects to Dr Singh at Nigam Bodh Ghat. -- PTI