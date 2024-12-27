RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Manmohan will be remembered for honesty: PM

December 27, 2024  11:24
On the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh, PM Modi says, " We all have deeply saddened by the demise of former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. His passing is a setback to the whole nation... his life is an example for future generations regarding how we can rise above struggles and achieve greater heights. He will always be remembered as an honest man, a great economist and a leader who dedicated himself to reforms. As an economist, he provided a lot of services to the nation. During a challenging time, he served as RBI Governor...when he was Finance Minister in the cabinet of former PM Bharat Ratna PV Narasimha Rao, he gave the country that was reeling under economic crisis, a new direction in terms of economy."
