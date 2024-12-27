Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of US-India strategic partnership: Blinken

The United States has offered its condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken calling him 'one of the greatest champions of the bilateral strategic partnership'.



"Dr Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades," US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said.



Offering sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of Singh, Blinken said the leadership of the former prime minister in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship.



"At home, Dr Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India's rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr Singh's passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together," Blinken said.



Saddened by the death of Singh, Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna said the former prime minister will always be remembered for his pioneering economic reforms that led to India's economic growth.



"I was proud to work with the Bush administration on securing the US-India Nuclear Deal and have a letter thanking me for my work on that from Prime Minister Singh in my office. He will always have my respect and admiration," Khanna told PTI.



Sending his heartfelt condolences to the family of the former prime minister and to the people of India on his passing, Atul Keshap, president of US India Business Council said Singh played a key role in elevating US-India ties and modernising the relationship and embarking both democracies on a steady path of strategic, economic, and technological convergence.



"Through his sustained leadership in achieving the transformative agreement on civilian nuclear energy cooperation, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was rightly regarded as an architect of the modern bilateral relationship," Keshap said.



Noting that Singh's vision, teachings and leadership will be lessons for posterity, the board of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) said the former prime minister was a scholar, statesman, and a venerated leader, and dedicated his life to serving the nation and enriching the lives of a billion plus Indians. -- PTI

